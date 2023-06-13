2 accused of downtown stabbing death arrested, Fresno police say. One also pointed gun

Investigators arrested two men responsible for the beating and stabbing death of another in downtown Fresno, police said Tuesday.

Alejandro Lopez, 30, stabbed the victim as Jose Orlando Verduzco, 33, beat him on Fulton Street south of Tulare Street about 11:40 p.m. June 2, police said.

The victim was identified by police as 22-year-old Kristopher Rodriguez.

He was found with multiple stab wounds to the upper body and despite life-saving efforts died at the scene, police said.

Lopez was seen fleeing the area and was detained by police, according to an update on Tuesday. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with injuries to his shoulder and hand before he was arrested, police said.

Rodriguez was with friends and family before he and the other men got into an argument, police said. Detectives previously said they exchanged gang slurs.

The verbal argument then became physical as Lopez stabbed the victim and Verduzco beat him.

Detectives said Verduzco also pointed a gun at two female victims before he fled. He turned himself in to police on Monday.

Both were held without bail, according to jail records.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked by police to call 559-621-7000. Anyone can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Investigators closed down Fulton Street between Kern and Fresno streets in Fresno on Friday, June 2, 2023, after a fatal stabbing, police said.

