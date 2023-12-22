2 accused of pepper-spraying Walmart employees, trying to hit them with car

Police arrested two people accused of leading officers on a chase after pepper-spraying Walmart employees and trying to hit them with a car.

Officers were called to the Walmart at 701 Hawley Avenue in Belmont for a larceny Friday just before 12:30 p.m.

When officers tried to stop the suspects’ car, the driver refused to stop and tried to hit a Belmont police car.

Officers chased the car until it crashed into another driver on Wilkinson Boulevard near the Catawba River Bridge. The other driver was not hurt, authorities said.

Both suspects were taken into custody after they tried to run from their car, investigators said.

The suspects, 29-year-old Jaqualla Monique Qua Simmons (the driver) and 29-year-old Dyshaune Boyd, have been charged with the following:

Simmons: Felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony flee to elude arrest, assault with a deadly weapon on government official, driving while license revoked, reckless driving to endanger, three counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, and fail to stop at a steady red light.

Boyd: Felony robbery with a dangerous weapon

Boyd was taken to a local hospital after the incident, but he is expected to make a recovery.

