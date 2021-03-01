2 accused of prostitution at Macomb Twp. massage parlor

Charles E. Ramirez, The Detroit News
·1 min read

Mar. 1—MACOMB TOWNSHIP — Two Sterling Heights women who work at a massage parlor have been charged with prostitution, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

Shu-Juan Liu, 58, and Feng Xiang Tu, 59, were both charged Friday in 41-A District Court in Shelby Township with prostitution/accosting and soliciting, a misdemeanor, according to court records.

A judge set bond for each woman at $5,000 and scheduled a pretrial conference for them for March 18.

Officials said deputies executed a search warrant last Wednesday at a massage business on Hayes Road at 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township. There were no clients at the business during the warrant's execution but deputies arrested four women, they said.

Investigators say they received a tip a prostitution business was operating at the massage parlor. They determined a Shelby Township woman managed the massage business and had three female employees.

Undercover deputies went to the parlor on several occasions and female employees propositioned them for sex. According to the investigation, the manager accepted the money for the services and provided the women with transportation to and from work.

Detectives also executed a search warrant at the manager's home Wednesday. She was taken into custody and potential evidence was collected, officials said. More than $110,000 was seized from the massage parlor and the manager's home, they said.

Deputies presented their findings to the county prosecutor, who issued charges against Shu-Juan Liu and Feng Xiang Tu. The manager and a third employee were released, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, investigators are working with federal officials to determine the women's immigration status, they said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Recommended Stories

  • Boater who abandoned scuba divers in open water fined $272,000, Hawaii officials say

    The two scuba divers found their way back to shore that day, officials say.

  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles pleads guilty in U.S. labor probe

    Fiat Chrysler Automobiles pleaded guilty on Monday to charges it conspired with company executives to make illegal, lavish gifts to United Auto Workers (UAW) leaders and undermined workers’ confidence in collective bargaining. U.S. District Judge Paul Borman said at a court hearing he accepted Fiat Chrysler's guilty plea and set a June 21 sentencing date. Fiat Chrysler also agreed to three years of probation and oversight by an independent compliance monitor to ensure it follows federal labor laws.

  • Teacher who blamed Breonna Taylor for her own death is being investigated in Georgia

    The teacher made the comments to students during a virtual class, video shows.

  • 'Time to take action': Khashoggi's fiancée responds to intel report

    “It will haunt him for his life," Hatice Cengiz, Jamal Khashoggi's fiancée, said of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his role in Khashoggi's killing.

  • U.S. Supreme Court questions constitutionality of patent tribunal

    U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday signaled they may rein in the power of in-house judges serving on a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tribunal who have the ability to cancel patents in a case involving a dispute between surgical device makers. Justices raised questions during arguments in the case about the constitutionality of the agency's selection of the judges and grappled over how to address the issue. The case arose from a fight between privately held Florida-based medical device company Arthrex and British-based rival Smith & Nephew PLC. The justices are considering the U.S. government's appeal of a 2019 lower court decision that the board's judges were appointed in a way that violates a U.S. Constitution provision intended to ensure accountability for powerful government officials.

  • Ex-pope Benedict chides 'fanatical' Catholics who reject his resignation

    Former pope Benedict has chided conservative Roman Catholics who have not accepted his decision to resign as "fanatical", telling them that there is only one pope and it is Francis. Benedict, now 93, in 2013 became the first pope in more than 600 years to resign instead of ruling for life, saying he no longer had the strength to govern the 1.3 billion-member Church. Some hardline conservatives unhappy with the more liberal Pope Francis have often voiced doubts about whether Benedict stepped down willingly, even though he has said several times in the past eight years that he did.

  • Block of Ice Larger Than New York City Breaks Off In Antarctica

    A 490 square mile block of ice — bigger than New York City— broke free from the Brunt Ice Shelf near a British scientific outpost on Friday.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) climbed as much as 7% on Monday after the company received a new order for its troubled 737 MAX and got a price-target boost on Wall Street. Boeing is still in recovery mode following the issues with the MAX and the pandemic, but the company appears to be headed in the right direction. It's been a rough year for Boeing shareholders, with the stock down 18% over the past year as the company deals with a pair of deadly 737 MAX accidents and then lower demand for new airplanes because of the pandemic.

  • The Supreme Court finally rejected Sidney Powell's election conspiracy theory lawsuits

    It extends an extraordinary losing streak for lawsuits from Donald Trump and his allies seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shoots back at Ted Cruz, saying he treated storm-hit Texas as a 'layover' between trips to Cancun and CPAC

    "It appears Texas was just a layover stop for him between Cancun and Orlando to drop a pack of water into someone's trunk," Ocasio-Cortez said.

  • Prince Philip health update: Duke of Edinburgh transferred to second hospital in ambulance

    The Duke of Edinburgh has been transferred to another hospital by ambulance where he will undergo tests for an pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace has announced. Prince Philip, 99, was taken from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital at 11.15am on Monday morning. Buckingham Palace said doctors would continue to treat him for an infection but would also "undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition". "The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week," it said. In 2011, the Duke received treatment for a blocked coronary artery after suffering chest pains. A "minimally invasive procedure of coronary stenting" was performed, which was said to have given him a new lease of life. The Duke was carefully shielded as he left the private King Edward VII hospital in Central London. Large umbrellas were used as a protective screen as he was transferred into a waiting ambulance (below).

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has mic muted at CPAC for spouting vaccine and election conspiracies

    Lindell equates getting coronavirus vaccine to receiving ‘mark of the beast’ pledging allegiance to the devil

  • Harry and Meghan invoke Diana in first Oprah clip and say ‘fear of history repeating itself’ forced them to leave UK

    Couple to discuss ‘breaking point’ in decision to step back from royal life

  • Prince Harry: Split from royal life 'unbelievably tough'

    Prince Harry says the process of separating from royal life has been very difficult for him and his wife, Meghan. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry invoked the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, who had to find her way alone after she and Prince Charles divorced. Diana was shown in a photo holding toddler Harry as he made the comments.

  • 'Please get in touch': Britain hunts mystery spreader of Brazil variant

    Britain on Monday appealed for a mystery individual infected with a highly transmissible Brazilian variant of the novel coronavirus to come forward, more than two weeks after they tested positive but failed to give proper contact details. Britain said six cases had been detected of the "P.1" variant identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus, against which current vaccines appear to be less effective. Two were in South Gloucestershire in England and three in Scotland.

  • Goya Foods CEO said Trump is 'the still actual president' and doubled down on false election claims at CPAC

    Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue said Donald Trump is "the real, the legitimate, and the still actual president of the United States."

  • 'The Walking Dead' showrunner says the show's new villains were originally part of the plan for season 11

    Angela Kang tells Insider the reapers were supposed to be introduced on season 11. The pandemic changed that.

  • The Queen accepted several horses from the ruler of Dubai after he was accused of kidnapping his daughter

    Sheikh Mohammed's daughter, Princess Latifa, says she was beaten on her father's orders and imprisoned after a failed escape attempt.

  • Prince Harry tells Oprah he worried history would repeat itself

    Prince Harry, who shocked Britain last year when he and his wife Meghan stepped back from royal duties, told U.S. interviewer Oprah Winfrey that he had worried about history repeating itself, according to excerpts released on Sunday. The CBS broadcast network released two brief clips from Winfrey's interview of the couple, which is scheduled to air on March 7. "My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Harry said, apparently referring to his mother Princess Diana, who was hounded by the British press and died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris after her divorce from Prince Charles.

  • Fact-checking the wildest claims from Trump’s CPAC speech

    The president returned to some of his favourite debunked theories about the election, and much more