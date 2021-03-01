2 accused of prostitution at Macomb Twp. massage parlor

Mar. 1—MACOMB TOWNSHIP — Two Sterling Heights women who work at a massage parlor have been charged with prostitution, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

Shu-Juan Liu, 58, and Feng Xiang Tu, 59, were both charged Friday in 41-A District Court in Shelby Township with prostitution/accosting and soliciting, a misdemeanor, according to court records.

A judge set bond for each woman at $5,000 and scheduled a pretrial conference for them for March 18.

Officials said deputies executed a search warrant last Wednesday at a massage business on Hayes Road at 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township. There were no clients at the business during the warrant's execution but deputies arrested four women, they said.

Investigators say they received a tip a prostitution business was operating at the massage parlor. They determined a Shelby Township woman managed the massage business and had three female employees.

Undercover deputies went to the parlor on several occasions and female employees propositioned them for sex. According to the investigation, the manager accepted the money for the services and provided the women with transportation to and from work.

Detectives also executed a search warrant at the manager's home Wednesday. She was taken into custody and potential evidence was collected, officials said. More than $110,000 was seized from the massage parlor and the manager's home, they said.

Deputies presented their findings to the county prosecutor, who issued charges against Shu-Juan Liu and Feng Xiang Tu. The manager and a third employee were released, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, investigators are working with federal officials to determine the women's immigration status, they said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez