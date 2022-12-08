2 accused in racing arrested in Odessa

Dec. 7—Two Odessa men were arrested late Sunday night after an officer saw them racing down West 42nd Street and one of them is facing an additional charge for having a child with him.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, the officer saw a Dodge Durango and a Dodge Charger "slow rolling side-by-side" in the 100 block of West 42nd Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. As he watched, the drivers of both vehicles accelerated "very rapidly" and without regard for other vehicles on the road, the report stated.

Officers pulled both vehicles over and the drivers, Dominic Saenz and Marcos Serna, both 25-years-old, were arrested on the misdemeanor charge of racing on a highway.

In addition, Saenz was arrested on suspicion of endangering a child, a state jail felony. One police report indicates the girl was 4 and another states she was 2.

Serna was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance because the officer found a vape pen with THC in it inside his vehicle, the report stated. The charge is a state jail felony.

Saenz was released from the Ector County jail Monday after posting surety bonds totaling $4,000. Serna was released Tuesday after posting surety bonds totaling $5,000.

State jail felonies are punishable by six months to two years in prison.