2 accused of shooting into Gastonia home with mom, kids inside, police say

Two people are accused of shooting into a Gastonia home with a family inside and then leading police on a chase Wednesday, authorities said.

Gastonia police arrested 21-year-old Leon Williams and 19-year-old Edwin Leonardo Carrera-Cantarero in the case.

Officers were called just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday to a home on South South Street near East Garrison Boulevard. The caller said someone had shot into the home, and officers were able to confirm at least one bullet went into a home with a mom and her children inside.

No was hit by the gunfire, police said.

Investigators found a Dodge Charger and a Nissan Sentra parked on South South Street. They also saw about eight people, some of whom were wearing ski masks, leaving the cars and walking down the street. Soon afterward, gunshots rang out and both the cars left the area.

Police found the Charger driving on South Marietta Street at East Eighth Avenue and tried to stop the car, but the driver didn’t stop for officers, they said.

Authorities chased the speeding car until its driver lost control and crashed on Belmar Drive near Fuller Drive. No one was hurt, investigators said.

After the crash, the suspects jumped out of the car and ran from officers while more juvenile suspects stayed inside the car, police said.

Police were able to find Williams and Carrera-Cantarero and arrest them both. They also found a loaded handgun inside the Charger that was reported stolen from Charlotte.

The juveniles were released to their parents’ custody after police contacted the Department of Juvenile Services.

Officers also found the Nissan with three people inside on Garland Avenue. Inside, they found another handgun and two ski masks.

Williams was charged with shooting into occupied property, felony flee to elude, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, resisting arrest, and several traffic-related offenses. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Carrera-Cantareo was charged with shooting into an occupied property, possession of a stolen firearm, and resisting arrest. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

