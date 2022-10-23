2 accused of stealing from Lowe’s Home Improvement stores throughout the state

Two men have been charged with theft and scheme to defraud after investigators said the pair allegedly visited multiple Lowe’s Home Improvement stores across Florida, stealing more than $47,000 in items.

The men were arrested Thursday in Sarasota County on outstanding warrants and were charged with theft and organized scheme to defraud.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said that Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero’s crime spree resulted in 33 transactions and spanned eight counties, including Orange, Seminole and Volusia.

Investigators said that the duo began the scheme by purchasing home-improvement items and obtaining an itemized receipt, before going to the next store to gather the exact same items and cancel the original purchase, getting the items for free.

Read: 17-year-old killed, 2 women, 17 and 20, seriously injured in early morning crash, Troopers say

The state attorney general’s office is charging the men each with one count of grand theft, over $20,000 — a second-degree felony; and organized scheme to defraud, over $20,000 — a second-degree felony.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.