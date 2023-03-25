2 accused of stealing from Miami Valley CTC facing formal charges; Warrant issued for arrest

A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted two men Thursday in connection with thefts at Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) in Englewood.

Bryan James Lewis, age 28, of Lewisburg, and Matthew Foster, age 43, of Dayton, have both been charged with three felonies; breaking & entering, aggravated theft, and receiving stolen property. Foster was charged with one additional count of receiving stolen property.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Miami Valley CTC break-in leads police to as many as 4 other theft cases

Lewis and Foster allegedly broke into MVCTC on February 8 while the school was undergoing construction and renovation.

“We had officers respond to a burglar alarm at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center at about 2:30 in the morning,” Sergeant Mike Lang of the Englewood Police Department previously told News Center 7.

>> ‘Devastation all around us’: Tornado rips through Mississippi; at least 23 killed

Following the indictments, arrest warrants were issued for the pair.

Anyone with information about Lewis or Foster’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Englewood Police Department at (937) 836-2678.







