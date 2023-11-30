2 accused of stealing to-go orders from Newk’s, committing identity fraud, Ga. police say

Two people are behind bars after officials say they stole food from a restaurant in Fayette County.

Peachtree City police said on Nov. 17, officers received reports of two people stealing from Newk’s Eatery on Line Creek Drive.

According to the investigation, the suspects had been stealing Mobile To-Go orders from Newk’s several times.

Authorities identified the suspects as Ginger Madison and Cody Roper, both of Athens, Texas.

When authorities located Madison and Roper, officers recovered several reported stolen items in their vehicle.

Investigators determined that Madison and Roper were committing identity fraud based on what officers found in the vehicle.

Both Roper and Madison were charged with felony financial ID fraud, misdemeanor theft by taking and theft by receiving charges.

