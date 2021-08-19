2 accused of stealing thousands of pieces of mail from across California
Thousands of pieces of stolen mail from across the Central Valley and the California were found in Fresno, leading to the arrest of two suspects.
The Caldor Fire continued to grow in the Sierra Nevada southwest of Lake Tahoe and buried at least 50 homes. There are nearly a dozen large wildfires in the northern half of California.
Some of the families trying to escape Kabul are afraid to venture to the airport as the United States works to extricate them and the Taliban tightens its grip on Afghanistan.
Crews battling the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County on Thursday were bracing for new spot fires that could fuel fire growth as thousands of people remained under evacuation orders after the blaze leveled much of Grizzly Flats this week. Spot fires can remain hidden amongst the dense timber where the fire is burning, complicating suppression efforts, Cal Fire said. Firefighters are also dealing with limited road access in the fire zone. See more above.
The Air Force Academy requires its incoming cadets to watch a diversity and inclusion video supportive of attending a Black Lives Matter chapter meeting.
The leading recall candidates have said they would reverse California's mask and vaccine rules if elected. This would put lives at risk.
A British public health study has found that protection from either of the two most commonly used COVID-19 vaccines against the now prevalent Delta variant of the coronavirus weakens within three months. It also found that those who get infected after receiving two shots of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the AstraZeneca vaccine may be of greater risk to others than under previous variants of the coronavirus. Based on more than three million nose and throat swabs taken across Britain, the Oxford University study found that 90 days after a second shot of the Pfizer or Astrazeneca vaccine, their efficacy in preventing infections had slipped to 75% and 61% respectively.
Warning: This video may inspire you to get up and move.
California's Caldor Fire was more than 20 times bigger on Thursday than it was on Tuesday. The massive Dixie Fire also continued to burn.
Three Albuquerque police officers were shot and another was injured while responding to a robbery, authorities said Thursday. One of the officers was hit in the chest above his bulletproof vest and was listed in critical condition. (Aug. 19)
Here's how to let the light in.
Dolphins place linebacker Sam Eguavoen on reserve/COVID-19 list
‘The world will be the witness of the Taliban. They are going to stone a woman in a Kabul stadium again for nothing,’ Niloofar Rahmani says
The new U.S. Census data finally made it official: Meridian and Nampa each have more than 100,000 people. This new state law will affect voters there and in Boise. But how, and when?
Kenosha prosecutors say a new video provides "crucial insight" into Kyle Rittenhouse's vigilante state of mind in summer 2020.
A 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed outside of his Washington D.C. high school Wednesday as his father waited to pick […] The post DC teen fatally stabbed in school fight after student bumped into another appeared first on TheGrio.
The driver, 28-year-old Devonte Dawayne Brown, appeared to be surrounded by officers when he was gunned down.
The 1-year old boy was found alone, crying and sweating, in the back of a Mercedes-Benz outside the Americana Mall in Manhasset Tuesday afternoon.
Body cameras worn by the deputies with the Solano County Sheriff's Office recorded them pulling guns on Nakia Porter before slamming her to the pavement while handcuffing her along a rural road in the town of Dixon on the night of Aug. 6, 2020. Porter's father, Joe Powell, was also placed in handcuffs and briefly detained. Porter was jailed overnight on suspicion of resisting arrest, but never charged.
Isanti County Sheriff/GoFundMeOn Aug. 5, Amanda Jo Vangrinsven disappeared.That night, Vangrinsven, 32, was seen drinking with Richard Melvin Peterson, 37, at the Isanti, Minnesota VFW hall where she tended bar, and where Peterson reportedly served in a “leadership position.” But Vangrinsven had had too much to drink, according to an unsealed search warrant obtained by The Daily Beast, and Peterson told her friends he would drive her home.Instead, Peterson and Vangrinsven wound up at The Dugout
An 11-month-old’s parents and the Indiana man they gave her to so they could “have a break” have been charged following her death, police said.