2 accused of stealing valuable emissions devices from State College-area businesses, Penn State

Two people from Kentucky were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on charges they stole $90,000 worth of catalytic converters, including a half-dozen from vehicles owned by two State College-area businesses and Penn State.

Wilber Sori San Miguel, 31, and Jose William Perez Felipe, 25, were accused of stealing about 30 exhaust emission control devices in November and December. Other catalytic converters were stolen in Kentucky and Ohio, the grand jury alleged, and the pair planned to sell them in New York.

The devices sit on the underside of vehicles and are made with valuable precious metals that have skyrocketed in cost over the past two years. They can be removed in minutes with a machine-powered saw.

Each was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States and interstate transportation of stolen property. A defense lawyer was not listed.

There was a nearly three-fold jump in the number of catalytic converter claims filed over the past year, State Farm said in July. The insurance provider said it paid customers nearly $33.7 million in the most recent 12-month period, up from about $9 million.