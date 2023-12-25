2 accused of trying to kill Raleigh man in Chapel Hill. Juvenile in custody too.

Chapel Hill police have taken two adults and a juvenile into custody in a shooting that injured a Raleigh man this month.

Dominic James Low, 23, of Raleigh, and Dashawn Tyree Hammond, 20, of Durham are accused of trying to kill 29-year-old Ronald Sylvester Moore, of Raleigh, on Formosa Lane, police said in a news release

Low is currently being held in Illinois, while Hammond is being held at the Durham County jail without bail.

State law prohibits releasing information about the juvenile, the release stated.

What police say happened: Officers responded to the shooting in the 100 block of Formosa Lane around 9:16 p.m. Dec. 11.

The location is off Legion Road near Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery.

ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, reported the shooting took place at the Greenfield Place apartments and that police brought in dogs to track the suspect or suspects, who fled.

One person, now identified as Moore, was taken to UNC Hospitals with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said previously.

Police have released no information about the circumstances of the shooting.

Low faces charges of

Attempted first-degree murder

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Robbery with dangerous weapon

Malicious assault in secret

Discharge weapon into occupied property

Larceny from the person

Discharge firearm in city limits

Hammond faces charges of

Attempted first-degree murder

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Robbery with dangerous weapon

Malicious assault in secret

Break or enter motor vehicle

Assault by pointing a gun

Discharge firearm in city limits

Police are still investigating the shooting. They’re asking anyone with information to call 911 or the Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday).

Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or go to https://chapelhillcrimestoppers.com/.

Shootings in Chapel Hill

▪ 2023 shootings: Two people have been killed in Chapel Hill this year: one near Chapel Ridge on North Heritage Circle and another at the South Estes Drive public housing complex. Two others, including Moore, have been injured by gunfire.

UNC Police also investigated the killing on the university campus of UNC physics professor Zijie Yan in August.

▪ 2021, 2022 shootings: There were five homicides and one person shot who survived in Chapel Hill last year, and one homicide and one person shot who survived in 2021, police said.

▪ Shots-fired calls: In total, police have investigated 51 calls this year about “shots fired,” which can include gunshots, but also fireworks and other sounds mistaken for gunfire. There were 44 calls in 2022 and 48 calls in 2021, police said.

Tammy Grubb contributed to this story.