2 additional suspects arrested in Aug. 14 shooting death in Pittsburgh's Beltzhoover

Nov. 12—A man and a woman from Pittsburgh have been charged in the Aug. 14 shooting death of a man in the city's Beltzhoover neighborhood.

A city SWAT team and the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force on Thursday arrested Mariah Harrison, 19, of the city's Fineview neighborhood, on charges of criminal homicide, robbery, conspiracy and hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Justin Nicholas, also 19, of Pittsburgh, was present when Harrison was arrested. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, authorities discovered he was the subject of an outstanding warrant for firearms violations, and he, too, was taken into custody.

Following an interview, police charged Nicholas with criminal homicide, robbery and conspiracy, as well as possessing instruments of crime and carrying a firearm without a license.

A stolen firearm was recovered at the scene when Nicholas and Harrison were taken into custody, a Public Safety spokeswoman said.

The pair are accused in the death of Darren Green, 29, of Sheraden, who was shot to death in a vehicle on Jacunda Street. City police arrived at the scene of the shooting in response to a ShotSpotter notification and a call to 911 reported a vehicle crashed into a house.

Police previously arrested another suspect in the shooting — Raymontay Green, 20, of Arlington. He is charged with homicide, criminal conspiracy, carrying a firearm without a license and persons not to possess a firearm.

According to court documents, he is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing on Nov. 19.

Hearings remained to be set for Nicholas and Harrison.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .