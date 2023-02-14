2 Adelanto men suspected of shooting Victorville resident multiple times

Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Adelanto men suspected in a vehicle shooting that left a 22-year-old Victorville man seriously injured.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station said that at approximately 12:53 a.m. on Thursday, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in Palmdale and Cobalt roads.

Upon arrival at the scene, Deputies Cassidy and Mendoza located a man with multiple gunshot wounds and rendered medical aid.

Deputies determined that the gunshot victim was the passenger in a red Ford Explorer when suspects Eloy Anthony Ortiz, 22, and Gabriel Eric Ortiz, 20, drove behind the victim in a black Lexus and fired rounds through the vehicle, striking him multiple times.

The victim was airlifted to a trauma center, where he underwent surgery and is expected to survive his injuries.

Deputies later served a search warrant at the Ortiz residence in Adelanto, where both suspects were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, sheriff’s officials said.

Both men remain at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. A bail amount of $1 million was set for Eloy Ortiz, while Gabriel Eric Ortiz’s bail was set at $250,000.

The Sheriff’s Department urges anyone with information about this investigation to contact Deputy Cassidy at the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

