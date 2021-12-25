2 adults, 1 child shot and injured in Orange County, OCSO says

Three people, two adults and one child, were shot and injured in Orange County on Friday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

An unidentified suspect fired several rounds at a 35-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man and a 6-year-old girl from a moving vehicle, OCSO said.

The victims were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the agency said.

The suspect fled the scene and is still at large, the report included.

This is an ongoing investigation.

