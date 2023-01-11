2 adults, 1 juvenile shot in McKees Rocks

Two adults and a juvenile were shot in McKees Rocks.

Allegheny County police said the shooting took place in the 1500 block of Chartiers Avenue at around 3:49 p.m.

Three male victims were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their extremities.

The victims were all taken to local hospitals and are expected to survive, police said.

ACPD detectives are handling the investigation. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates online and on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

