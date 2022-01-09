2 adults, 12-year-old boy found shot to death Saturday in central Kansas, KBI says

Two adults and a 12-year-old boy were found shot to death Saturday night in a home in central Kansas, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Police officers in Larned, a city of about 3,700 residents in Pawnee County, responded to a call about 9:05 p.m. after a man discovered the bodies inside a home at 524 Park St., the state agency said in a news release Sunday.

Inside the house, officers found 12-year-old Carver Smith, 44-year-old Shala Smith and 44-year-old Jon Smith. They were pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds, police said.

Within 20 minutes, the Larned Police Department asked for help from the KBI. The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office was also assisting in the investigation.

“No threat to the public is believed to exist related to this incident,” according to the KBI.

Larned is about 120 miles northwest of Wichita.