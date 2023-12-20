2 adults, 2 children injured in explosion that 'completely destroyed' South Florida home

Debris covers a house and ground after an explosion early Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 in West Park, Fla. Investigators were trying to determine the cause that injured four people in the suburb of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood area.

A South Florida home was leveled during an explosion early Tuesday morning, leaving two children and two adults hospitalized.

The explosion occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. in West Park, between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Broward County Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief and spokesperson Michael Kane told members of the media, as recorded by Local 10.

Kane said when firefighters arrived, the home was "completely destroyed." The explosion appeared to be caused by some type of gas, though the exact cause is being investigated by the Florida State Fire Marshal.

Four people were transported to the hospital, all appearing to have lived in the home that was destroyed. Their injuries included burns, traumatic injuries and broken bones, Kane said. Some of them may have suffered life-threatening injuries.

First responders work the scene of house explosion early Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 in West Park, Fla. Investigators were trying to determine the cause that injured four people in the suburb of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood area.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request Wednesday morning asking for an update on their condition. The Florida State Fire Marshal also did not immediately respond to a request for an update on the investigation.

Officials say explosion caused 'mushroom cloud'

Although the fire was extinguished when the firefighters arrived, Kane said the explosion caused an apparent mushroom cloud with fire that likely caused some burns.

Multiple homes and cars in the neighborhood also sustained damage due to the explosion, according to a media alert issued by Broward Sheriff's Office.

Kane said they used a structural engineer to assess safety in the neighboring homes. As Local 10 reported, many people in the area heard the bang and felt structures shaking. Three houses have been marked unsafe and people living there will need to relocate, according to Local 10.

Kane also said they used cadaver dogs to ensure everyone was accounted for.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: West Park, Florida house explosion: 4 injured in home blast