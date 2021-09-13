2 adults, 3 children killed in overnight house fire in Akron, Ohio

AKRON, Ohio – Two adults and three children were killed and four others were taken to the hospital after a house fire early Monday morning in Akron, Ohio.

Akron firefighters responded to the blaze at about 12:50 a.m. Monday morning in the city's North Hill neighborhood.

Akron Fire Lt. Sierjie Lash said the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The three adults and a child who were injured were taken to the hospital, and a neighbor who tried to help was treated at the scene, Lash said.

Five people — two adults and three children — died in a house fire early Monday on Linden Avenue in Akron's North Hill neighborhood.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that two adults and three children died in the blaze. Investigators were still working to confirm their identities Monday morning.

Akron Public Schools spokesperson Mark Williamson told Beacon Journal partner News 5 Cleveland the children killed in the fire were students at Leggett Elementary School, Jennings Middle School and North High School.

Lash said neighbors believed the victims were all related to each other. She said firefighters were still investigating the cause of the fire, and the home is a total loss.

Cleveland television station Fox 8 (WJW) reported that emergency crews arrived to find relatives and neighbors trying to get people out of the burning house.

A neighbor told News 5 Cleveland she heard screaming and called 911.

“My bedroom window was open and I heard screaming and I looked out the window and saw the flames and I ran in the living room and dialed 911…yelled at my kids to get out of the house,” Jean Hudson, the neighbor, told News 5.

Lash said this is Akron's deadliest house fire since May 2017, when a mother, father and five children died in what was later ruled an arson. Stanley Ford is currently standing trial in that case and is accused of starting that and another fatal house fire.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 5 killed, 4 injured in overnight house fire in Akron, Ohio