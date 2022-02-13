2 adults, 3 juveniles face charges following chase on Ohio 2 in Ottawa County

Two adults and three juveniles are facing charges after allegedly fleeing from police around midnight Friday following a reported high-speed chase along Ohio 2 in Ottawa County.

PORT CLINTON — Two adults and three juveniles are facing charges after allegedly fleeing from police around midnight Friday following a high-speed chase along Ohio 2 in Ottawa County.

Antwuan Dawson, 18, and Deaishia Gray, 19, both of Southfield, Michigan, were arrested Friday and booked at the Ottawa County Detention Facility after the incident.

Dawson has been charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, fleeing or eluding officers, a third-degree felony, receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony, driving in violation of a license restriction, a first-degree misdemeanor, and speeding, a minor misdemeanor, according to Ottawa County Municipal Court records.

Gray has been charged with one count of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Three juvenile females, each 16, who were reportedly passengers in the vehicle driven by Dawson, were released to their respective parents, however, with charges pending.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when a deputy passed a vehicle heading east on Ohio 2 near North Stange Road in Benton Township just before midnight late Thursday, with radar measuring the vehicle speed at 103 mph.

The deputy reportedly began to pursue the vehicle east on Ohio 2 for about 15 miles until it was stopped by spike strips near Ohio 163 just west of Port Clinton.

Deputies stated all five of the occupants in the vehicle then fled on foot. Dawson and Gray were reportedly found with the aid of a police K-9 unit, allegedly hiding in a pickup in a nearby neighborhood. They were arrested at gunpoint.

Dawson was found to be in possession of an AK47-type firearm and high-capacity magazine at the time of the arrest, according to the report.

With the assistance of the Erie Township Fire Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Aviation Unit, deputies soon found the three juveniles, who were taken into custody before being released to their parents.

