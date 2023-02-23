2 adults in critical condition after shooting in Knoxville; SWAT, police on scene

A woman and a man were shot in the city’s Knoxville neighborhood this morning and are in critical condition, according to officials.

SWAT is on scene in the area of Grimes and Zara Street in Knoxville following a shooting.

PIO is on scene.



Media - please gather at intersection of Charles and Georgia for information. pic.twitter.com/stj7tTLZTK — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) February 23, 2023

Police and SWAT are on the scene at the shooting, which occurred just after 8 a.m. in the area of Grimes and Zara Street, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

SWAT gathers in Knoxville during a shooting incident.

Channel 11 was told SWAT cleared a building in the area and there is no danger to anyone.

