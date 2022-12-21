2 adults found deceased inside home in Duquesne, police investigating

11 News has learned two people were found dead in a home in Duquesne.

Duquesne city police are now investigating after being called to a home on Herman Avenue Tuesday morning around 8 a.m.

When Channel 11 News arrived, emergency crews along with People’s Gas Company were on the scene.

Officials have now confirmed that a family member found two adults, believed to be in their 70s, dead inside of the home.

After making calls throughout the day, police have not confirmed if this was a carbon monoxide related death.

Officials are still investigating the cause of death but do not believe there was any foul play.

11 News will continue to make calls to the county’s medical examiner to further confirm details.

