2 affordable apartment projects planned for downtown Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS — Two projects that would bring affordable rental units to downtown Newport News are expected to start construction this summer.

Rockville, Maryland-based TM Associates plans to develop affordable apartments at 100 29th St. and 311 33rd St. TM Associates’ President of Development, Adam Stockmaster, said each development will include 31 units and have four-stories of residential on top of a parking garage.

“We’re a very mission-driven organization,” Stockmaster said. “And, you know, while we do like to make money, we believe also in doing good and providing affordable housing.”

The projects — which will collectively cost about $30 million to build — will serve families whose incomes falls between 30-80% of the area median income. Karen Wilds, executive director of the Newport News Redevelopment Housing Authority, said the median household income for the Hampton Roads metropolitan area is $100,500.

Stockmaster said all of the apartments are two and three bedrooms and range from 1,080 to 1,350 square feet in size. Rent for the two-bedroom units range from $963 to $1,400 and three-bedrooms range from $1,112 to $1,627.

He said TM Associates has been working with the Newport News planning office for the last year-and-a-half and have received the site plan approval for one of the two sites. He said the company anticipates the second site plan to be approved this quarter, and they will start construction on both projects likely around Labor Day. Construction is expected to last 12 months.

On Tuesday, Newport News City Council voted to authorize the issuance of two $8 million bonds to help finance the project. City spokesperson Kim Bracy said the city is not borrowing or lending money for the project, but had to approve the issuance of bonds because the projects were within city limits. Councilmember Tina Vick thanked the developers for the project, noting the need for affordable housing.

“At a time such as this, when housing costs are getting extremely exorbitant, we can see that there’s so much of a need for affordable housing and quality affordable housing,” she said.

Wilds said that limited liability companies affiliated with TM Associates will be securing the bond money through the private market. She said the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority will serve as a facilitator of the financing between the LLCs and the private market in the process. She also said the authority will ensure that the transaction meets Internal Revenue Service requirements for affordable housing.

Experts have said that Hampton Roads needs more affordable housing to attract workers and grow the region’s economy. Wilds said it’s important that the city has housing for people “in all income ranges.”

“I’m excited about the fact that this is new housing in the downtown,” she said. “There are a lot of other efforts that are going on downtown that are mostly market rate housing. … I think this will certainly help with bringing workforce housing to our downtown, and hopefully, we’ll see more residents in our downtown. It can help with revitalization here.”

