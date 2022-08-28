2 Air France pilots suspended for 'totally inappropriate' mid-flight brawl

Airport workers load an Air France Boeing 777 parked in the tarmac at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images

Two pilots were suspended from Air France after getting into an altercation on a plane.

The pilots got into a fight during a flight between Geneva and Paris, La Tribune reported.

Air France has been criticized for its violation of safety procedures.

A pair of pilots have been suspended following a mid-flight fight in the cockpit of an Air France plane.

The pilots reportedly exchanged blows during a flight between Geneva and Paris in June, La Tribune reported.

Shortly after takeoff, cabin personnel heard the conflict before breaking it up. One pilot remained in the flight deck for the remainder of the voyage, Bloomberg reported.

The reason for the fight is unclear, but a spokesperson for the airline referred to it as "totally inappropriate behavior," Bloomberg reported, citing La Tribune. The airline is investigating the pilots, The Daily Beast reported.

Air France has experienced increased scrutiny for safety malpractices over the past few months.

France's civil aviation safety investigation authority, the Bureau d'Enquetes et d'Analyses, found the Paris-based airline has overlooked and violated safety procedures on multiple occasions — including a 2020 flight in which personnel discovered after take-off that the airplane's tank was short 1.4 tons of fuel.

The BEA report cites a "recurrence of investigations [...] showing an adaptation of procedures, even a deliberate violation of them leading to a reduction [of] safety margins," La Tribune reported.

Air France and the BEA did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider