2 Akron teens shot Sunday morning after shots fired at large gathering on Minson Way

Craig Webb, Akron Beacon Journal
Two Akron teens were shot early Sunday morning at a large gathering on Minson Way, Akron police said Monday.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1400 block of Minson Way in East Akron around 1:20 a.m. They found a 17-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. The teen was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

Investigators say a 36-year-old woman was arrested at the scene for failing to move back as officers tried to help the victim and control the large crowd.

Responding officers stopped a vehicle that sped away from the scene.

One of the passengers of the vehicle ran and was not apprehended.

The 19-year-old driver was arrested after two loaded handguns were found inside the vehicle.

Police say they received a call that a second shooting victim was at a home in the 300 block of Fuller Avenue, which is not far from the initial shooting scene.

That victim, a 16-year-old male, was taken to Akron Summa Health for gunshot wounds to the legs.

Investigators say someone shot at people gathered at a party and fled the scene in a vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to Summit County Crime Stoppers (330-434-COPS) or text TIPSCO at 274637.

