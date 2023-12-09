2-alarm fire breaks out in warehouse in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A two-alarm fire broke out in a warehouse in Buffalo’s Kaisertown nieghborhood Friday night, a city official confirmed.

Firefighters responded to the structure fire at 21 Roberts Avenue. Authorities did not immediately release information about whether the building was occupied or if the fire resulted in any injuries.

This is a developing story. News 4 will provide updates as they become available.

