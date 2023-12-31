2-alarm fire reported at house under construction in Denver
The Denver Fire Department responded to a fire in a large 2-story house under construction in Denver's Belcaro neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
The Denver Fire Department responded to a fire in a large 2-story house under construction in Denver's Belcaro neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
LeBron James has had happier birthdays.
The Lions seemed to have taken a late lead over Dallas.
Troy Aikman was among those thrilled to see Jimmy Johnson get honored.
The Pistons went more than two months without a win.
Postseason positioning is on the line for both the Lions and Cowboys on Saturday.
The Seminoles' undefeated season is over.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will also sacrifice some cash.
Ole Miss had never won 11 games in a single season until 2023.
A rare 1990 Audi V8 Quattro sedan, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Hey, folks, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter recapping the week that was in tech. But then, an appeals court instituted a pause, allowing Apple to resume sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 -- at least temporarily.
Manning is now just one play away from getting on the field in a College Football Playoff game. He didn't seem too worried about the pressure at Sugar Bowl media day, where he was the center of attention.
Precious Achiuwa will be joining Anunoby in heading to New York.
More than 16,00 shoppers rave about these socks.
In neighborhoods just north of Mexico City, the Volkswagen Beetle—the old Volkswagen Beetle—represents more than transportation; it's a lifestyle choice. Out of series production for 20 years (although it was succeeded for a time by a much more modern New Beetle), the classic version lives on in select places. Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that in 2003 the last Beetle rolled off the assembly line in Mexico, in Puebla, which had opened in 1964 and was long an object of pride for the Mexican people.
Yahoo Finance compiled a list of the biggest publicly traded companies in each state and Washington, D.C. based on market cap.
Also on mega markdown: a viral carpet cleaner for nearly 40% off, an unbeatably cozy electric blanket marked down by half, and so, so much more.
A funny — but true — joke at TechCrunch is that the security desk might as well be called the Department of Bad News, since, well, have you seen what we've covered of late? There is a never-ending supply of devastating breaches, pervasive surveillance and dodgy startups flogging the downright dangerous. When a security researcher found that a Bangladeshi government website was leaking the personal information of its citizens, clearly something was amiss. Viktor Markopoulos found the exposed data thanks to an inadvertently cached Google search result, which exposed citizen names, addresses, phone numbers and national identity numbers from the affected website.
Utah's Legend Motor Co. Signature Series 001 builds vintage Land Rover Defender looks atop a JK Jeep Wrangler chassis with upgraded modern underpinnings.
The quarterback spoke to reporters for the first time since his demotion.
Microsoft also releases a Copilot app for iPhones and iPads, days after rolling out an Android version.