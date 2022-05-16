2 Alexandria homicide cases headed for trial this week

Two criminal cases involving shootings are set for trial this week in Alexandria.

In one, Davontay Trashun Davis will be tried on a second-degree murder charge in the Jan. 30, 2021, shooting death of Shelvey Mark Dunkley, 48, in the 5400 block of Mansour Avenue.

Dunkley died at the scene.

A plea agreement offer made to Z'Various Deandre Mason was rejected, so he'll face trial on charges on multiple charges — attempted second-degree murder, second-degree murder, possession of a controlled dangerous substance I with intent to distribute and bringing contraband into a correctional institution.

The November 2019 homicide on Louisiana Avenue killed an unidentified 20-year-old, according to the Alexandria Police Department at the time of Mason's arrest.

Other cases on Monday's docket:

The trial of Davarius Jamaine Richards was moved to Aug. 29. Richards, a 29-year-old Pineville resident, faces three counts of attempted first-degree murder in a May 27, 2021, shooting in the 300 block of Douglas Street, near Third Street, in Alexandria. One person was injured.

A bond reduction hearing for Israel Jermaine Williams, 38, was set for June 13 after his attorney, Eric J. Talley, adopted the motion Williams filed. Williams was arrested by the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office in March on 100 counts of first-degree rape, two counts of molestation of a juvenile younger than 13, one count of obstruction of justice, one count of issuing worthless checks and one count of contempt of court. His total bail now is more than $5.4 million.

Trevon Lamar Smith pleaded not guilty to a charge of manslaughter in the July 29, 2021, shooting of Ka'Ron Bennett, 23. Bennett was shot in the 2900 block of Broadway Avenue and died two days later. In addition to Smith, three others — Dayshawn Trevon Reed, Fredrick Wayne Batiste Jr. and Joseph Regis Richardson — also have been formally charged with manslaughter in the case. All have pleaded not guilty.

A 15-year-old Pineville male pleaded not guilty to one count of attempted second-degree murder in the March shooting in Wardville that wounded another teen. A hearing on a motion to reduce his bail has been set for June 13, while a pretrial conference was set for Aug. 17. Another male, a 16-year-old, also has pleaded not guilty to the same charge in the case. Both were indicted in early April and are being tried as adults.

Trial for Detriavion Green, 21, was rescheduled for Nov. 14. Green is accused in the Jan. 6, 2021, shooting death of Shermar DeLyncy Nash, 18, on Detroit Street in Alexandria. He faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

