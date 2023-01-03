2 alleged gang members charged after man gunned down in vacant lot days before Christmas

Two men are charged with murder after another man was gunned down in a vacant lot days before Christmas.

On Dec. 21, Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting call in the 600 block of Wells Avenue.

An unresponsive man was found in a vacant lot with multiple gunshot wounds, according to an affidavit.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A large crowd gathered at the scene as investigators placed crime scene tape around the area.

One witness said they were at the lot at the time of the shooting and saw four men inside an SUV stop at Wells Avenue before pulling away, records show.

According to the affidavit, the SUV returned to the area a short time later and stopped again at the vacant lot.

Four men got out of the vehicle.

One man later identified as Daniel Bates approached the victim. All four men brandished handguns, police said.

Another man identified as Gary Taylor allegedly fired several shots, hitting the victim.

Taylor continued shooting after the victim went down, police said.

The four suspects then fled in the SUV.

The witness told police that Bates, 25, is known as “Mac Critter” or “Critter”, and is a known gang member.

The witness identified Bates in a photo lineup as the person who told the victim to get out of a van and stood over him with a gun during the shooting, records show.

The witness identified another suspect, Danterio Owens, 27, as another known gang member.

Owens was identified in a photo lineup as one of the suspects armed with a handgun that stood over the victim during the shooting.

Owens and Bates are charged with first-degree murder, according to the affidavit.

Taylor was arrested but released on his own recognizance, records show.

Fox 13 reached out to the Shelby County DA’s office for comment about Taylor’s release but haven’t received a response yet.

Taylor is due in court Tuesday for a bond hearing.

