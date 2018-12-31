2 Amazing Growth Stocks to Buy in 2019

Everybody loves a good growth story. The problem is that to get in on the action, investors often have to pay a premium thanks to the hype and tantalizing potential returns for a young company with years of growth ahead of it. Over the past three months, the markets have taken a significant step back, and that's sent shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) and Control4 Corp (NASDAQ: CTRL) 48% and 51% lower, respectively. Here's why these two stocks are amazing growth stories for investors willing to buy when others are fearful.

Focus on the long road ahead

Carvana is a used car retailer with an online car-buying platform that replaces the traditional dealership infrastructure and offers as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of the company's automated car vending machines. Let's highlight why Carvana is an amazing growth stock for 2019 by digging into its revenue growth, gross profit expansion, and enticing long-term potential.

Despite Carvana's 48% decline over the past three months, its business has been nothing short of impressive. Consider that during the third quarter, management reported a 116% growth in retail units, 137% growth in total revenue, and a 181% increase in total GAAP gross profit. It marked the 19th consecutive quarter of triple-digit unit and revenue growth, and it's all but certain to make it a 20th consecutive quarter when the book is closed on 2018. Carvana now operates in 85 markets, and it increased its number of market openings from 23 during 2017 to roughly 40 in 2018 -- that expansion can't continue at that pace long term, but expect plenty of new markets in the years ahead.

Carvana has posted excellent top-line growth and will boost that further by entering new markets, but just as important, if not more, is the work it's doing to boost gross profit per unit (GPU). Carvana achieved its highest ever quarterly total GPU in the third quarter, reaching $2,302 per unit. Carvana's GPU is taking steps toward its $3,000 target, and it can increase that in the near term by reducing days to sale and lowering its advertising in maturing markets.

Graphic showing a steady decline in days-to-sale over the past two years. More

Image source: Carvana's November Analyst Day presentation.

Remember, as recently as the first quarter of 2018, Carvana's GPU was $1,854, and through reduced days to sale, an increase in retail cars sourced from customers, an increase in wholesale cars sold, and a lower cost of funds on financing and new products and services, among others, management will continue to sell more cars in more markets, more profitably. It's also important to understand that Carvana has tracked declining advertising expenses per unit the longer it operates in a market thanks to word of mouth increasing brand awareness.

Those figures and examples show that Carvana has plenty of top- and bottom-line growth potential, but how big is its overall growth story? What some investors don't realize is that the automotive industry is highly fragmented. Automotive dealers are the largest consumer retail vertical, with 2017 industry sales topping $1 trillion. Consider how massive the auto dealers industry is compared to the next three largest retail industries: general merchandise stores ($692 billion), grocery stores ($639 billion), and electronic shopping and mail-order houses ($545 billion). But here's the interesting part: The largest company per market share in automotive dealers was CarMax (NYSE: KMX) at 2%. Compare that to Walmart with a 54% share in general merchandise, Kroger with 18% in grocery, and Amazon with 19% in electronic shopping, and you get the sense of how large Carvana could grow if it becomes a dominant retailer and can exploit its growing scale and e-commerce reach.