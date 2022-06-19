2 Anderson shootings leave 1 dead, 4 hurt

Jun. 19—ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that left one man dead and four others injured from gunshot wounds.

The two incidents were reported Sunday at the intersection of 16th Street and Madison Avenue, where there was a local Juneteenth celebration Saturday.

Early Sunday, crowds of people were in the intersection, which was littered with broken bottles and trash being cleaned up by city workers.

The initial shooting there was around midnight, when officers were dispatched to a report of gunshots.

Officers found two victims when they arrived. They administered aid and secured the area for medics to transport the victims to a local Anderson hospital. Both victims remain in stable condition Sunday.

In the second incident, Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott said Landon Hill, 24, died from a gunshot wound and a second victim was transported to an Indianapolis hospital.

A news release from the Anderson Police Department said the second incident occurred about 3:30 a.m. when officers responded to a second report report of gunshots in the same area. The release said officers were already nearby, monitoring the crowds, and responded.

They found three victims, secured the area and rendered aid to the victims until medics could navigate through the crowds.

The Criminal Investigations Division was called to the scene for both shootings; the cases remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Detective Trent Chamberlin with Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6746 or Crime Stoppers at 765-349-8310.

