2 Ann Arbor restaurants sued over allegedly failing to pay $121K in overtime

The U.S. Department of Labor has sued two popular Ann Arbor restaurants alleging they didn't pay 20 workers more than $121,000 in overtime for two years.

The eight-page complaint was filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit against Cascabel Ventures, which operates Isalita and Mani Osteria & Bar restaurants, which are located next to each other on East Liberty Street, as well as owner Adam Baru.

The Labor Department said investigators found that the employer failed to pay workers time and one-half their hourly rate of pay for overtime hours from July 6, 2020, through July 3, 2022. The lawsuit seeks back wages, liquidated damages and an injunction against Baru and the restaurants for future Fair Labor Standard Act violations.

Owner: It's a technical violation

Baru disputed the allegations.

“We have always and continue to pay our employees fairly. We do pay overtime. We always have. We always will,” Baru told the Free Press.

He said the Labor Department is using a “technical violation” and the matter is between the lawyers, who are trying to resolve the issue. He said the restaurant leadership conferred with the employees and they understood. He said he disagrees with the way this is being characterized and believes the government is being heavy handed.

Baru said this was during the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, and ownership tried to keep restaurants open and pay everyone fairly. He said a third restaurant, Mikette, in Ann Arbor closed in May 2020 and the other two restaurants absorbed the employees that they could and who wanted to work even though business was minimal at that time.

“We were very, very proud of the fact we could stay open,” Baru said of the other restaurants.

He said he would like a resolution to the lawsuit and wants to make sure employees are happy, taken care of and paid fairly.

The lawsuit, filed Monday, seeks $242,534, representing $121,767 in back wages and an equal amount in damages for the employees, according to a news release.

Pandemic led to shift in pay policy, suit says

The complaint states the defendants failed to pay their employees one-and-one-half times their regular rates for hours worked in excess of 40 in a work week. Kitchen staff was paid only their regular rate for hours worked in excess of 40 in a work week, it states, adding "defendants' payroll and timekeeping records confirm this practice."

The complaint details ways the defendants allegedly acted willfully:

Prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it stated, they paid employees, including kitchen staff, time and a half their regular rate for hours worked over 40 in a work week.

When the COVID-19 public health emergency started, they began the practice of paying kitchen staff their regular rate for all hours worked, including those worked over 40 in a work week.

Payroll records include a breakdown of overtime hours worked by kitchen staff and indicate they were paid only their regular rates for hours worked over 40 in a work week.

Payroll records also indicate employees other than kitchen staff were being paid overtime.

At least once, when a kitchen staff member asked why they were not being paid time and a half for overtime, the defendants claimed they were unable to pay kitchen staff the requisite rate for overtime.

Around February 2021, Cascabel received a Paycheck Protection Program loan for $942,736 from the U.S. Small Business Administration for payroll expenses. The loan amount, including an additional $7,955 in accrued interest, was forgiven.

“Complying with federal wage laws is not optional,” said Timolin Mitchell, wage and hour Midwest deputy regional administrator, in the release from the labor department.

“Every worker has the right to be paid fully for the job they do. Employers must be responsible for knowing the law and abiding by it. Workers cannot agree to waive their rights — including the right to be paid the minimum wage — under federal law.”

Accolades for restaurants

The complaint states if the defendants continued to violate the act after the investigation period, they may owe additional back wages and liquidated damages to employees, and the Labor Department is entitled to recover back wages and liquidated damages for a three-year period.

Isalita, which opened in December 2012, made the Free Press's annual Best New Restaurants roundup in 2013, according to prior Free Press reports.

Mani Osteria & Bar opened in May 2011 and was on the Free Press list of the Ten Best New Restaurants of 2011. Food & Wine online named it one of the nation's best new pizza spots in July 2012 and September's Travel + Leisure chose it as one of America's 20 best Italian restaurants, according to prior Free Press reports. Mario Batali came for dinner in August 2012 and tweeted about the ribs with espresso barbecue sauce.

