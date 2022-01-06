2 area men among those charged in Jan. 6 insurrection

Jan. 6—A confidential witness told the FBI two months after the Jan. 6 insurrection that they had observed a video phone call in December 2020 during which Benjamen S. Burlew informed a family member he would soon be traveling to Washington, D.C., in a caravan to "storm the Capitol."

In May of this year, a second witness — a relative of the 41-year-old U.S. Army veteran from Miami, Oklahoma — called the FBI to report that Burlew had asked them to accompany him to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

Federal court documents indicate that Burlew refused interviews with the FBI on the advice of an attorney and has not admitted any role in the storming of the Capitol, although the FBI believes there is video proof of his participation.

Burlew was arrested in August and charged with eight offenses, including two counts stemming from the alleged assault on Associated Press photographer John Minchillo on the Capitol steps.

Isaac S. Yoder, owner of Yoder Lock and Key in Nevada, Missouri, has been less reticent about his presence in the U.S. Capitol a year ago.

Yoder admitted to federal agents in March that he had gone there dressed as George Washington. He was photographed inside the Capitol building and appears on video both entering and leaving the building while it remained under siege by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump.

Yoder has been charged with four offenses but is not accused of any violent or destructive acts other than having entered restricted grounds in the company of a mob.

The accusations against the two defendants from the greater Joplin area reflect the range of alleged unlawful behavior among the more than 700 people charged with offenses in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. About 150 have pleaded guilty, with only about 70 having been sentenced as yet. Few of those have received any jail or prison time.

Burlew's and Yoder's cases remain pending.

Tattoo

Court documents state that the assault of Minchillo took place shortly after 1:30 p.m. Jan. 6, or more than 20 minutes before the crowd amassing outside the Capitol forced its way into the building.

Minchillo was positioned on the lower west terrace of the Capitol grounds to document what was happening, and the assault was caught on video by a colleague who later posted the footage on Instagram.

Minchillo, who was wearing a helmet-style gas mask and a lanyard identifying him as an AP photographer, was standing on the stairs leading up to western front of the building when he was pulled backward down the stairs by two unidentified men.

Moments later, a man that court documents allege was Burlew approached Minchillo in an aggressive manner, yelling at him and causing him to retreat back up the stairs. One of the other men then grabbed Minchillo's lanyard and yanked him back down the stairs, where Burlew and three others shoved him about.

Burlew temporarily disengaged from the group as two other unidentified assailants joined in the fracas, and Minchillo was pushed and dragged toward a wall at the side of the stairs. After a brief verbal altercation with a sixth unidentified man and receiving a push from a seventh assailant, Minchillo was approached once again by the suspect believed to be Burlew.

The affidavit alleges that Burlew then grabbed him by the chest and a leg and threw him over the wall "to the lawn several feet below."

A video later posted on YouTube's Citizen Media News channel caught a man in the crowd later the same day who was wearing what appeared to be the same clothes as the suspect believed to be Burlew in the video of the assault.

The recorder of the video asked the man his name, and the man said what sounds like "Ben Burlew." "Where are you from?" he is asked. "Oklahoma," he replied.

Visible in the YouTube video is a green tattoo on the back of his hand that purportedly matches a tattoo visible on the hand of the assailant who threw Minchillo over the wall.

Posing in the Crypt

Yoder told the FBI that he went to the Trump rally that preceded the storming of the Capitol with his family and that his brothers were exposed to tear gas that day, according to an affidavit filed in his case. One of his brothers had been "hit by rubber bullets," he said.

He told agents that he walked past barricades and broken windows through an open door on the west side of the Capitol.

Video purportedly confirms that he entered the building through the Senate wing door at 3:14 p.m., more than an hour after the mob had forced its way inside by breaking windows and pushing past police officers. Yoder left through the same door less than 20 minutes later.

He had spent about four minutes of that time inside the Crypt, a large circular room beneath the building's rotunda that serves as a museum with pieces of the National Statuary Hall Collection. The affidavit states that Yoder was observed on video stopping to allow others to take pictures of him in his colonial attire.

He later was quoted in a Newsweek article stating that if rioters had wanted trouble there would have been "piles of bodies."