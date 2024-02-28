These 2 Arizona cities rank in the top 10 worst drivers in the U.S. Here's why

If you have found yourself casually proclaiming that Arizona has some of the worst drivers in the country, you are not alone.

A recent Forbes study has ranked cities across the U.S. by their drivers, and two Arizona cities made the top 10 as some of the worst. The study places Tucson at the fourth spot and Phoenix at the eighth spot. Mesa was also placed on the list, landing in the No. 23 spot.

Forbes combined five metrics, assigning value to them as follows:

Number of fatal car crashes per 100,000 city residents: 24% of score.

Number of fatal car crashes involving a drunk driver (BAC levels of 0.08+) per 100,000 city residents: 19% of score.

Number of fatal car crashes involving a distracted driver per 100,000 city residents: 19% of score.

Number of fatal car crashes involving speeding per 100,000 city residents: 19% of score.

Number of people killed in fatal crashes per 100,000 city residents: 19% of score.

The study analyzed the country’s most populated cities using data from 2017 to 2021 from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

According to the study, Tucson ranked sixth among cities for the total number of fatal car crashes involving speeding, with approximately 4.94 fatal crashes per 100,000 residents. Phoenix ranked 10th in the same category with 3.86 fatal crashes per 100,00 residents.

Here's the list of the worst drivers in the U.S.

What states have the worst drivers?

Albuquerque, N.M. Memphis, Tenn. Detroit, Mich. Tucson, Ariz. Kansas City, Mo. Dallas, Texas Louisville, Ky. Phoenix, Ariz. Fort Worth, Texas Tampa, Fla.

