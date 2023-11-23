2 ‘armed and dangerous’ Enfield men wanted on robbery, firearm charges, police say

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Enfield police are looking for two men who are considered to be armed and dangerous.

According to the Enfield Police Department, Anthonel Durell Johnson and Jerrod Ivey Brinson are wanted for common law robbery, felony conspiracy and possession of firearm by felon.

On Nov. 3, Johnson and Brinson committed a robbery in the area of Enfield. Warrants were later issued for their arrest, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Johnson and Brinson is urged to contact the Enfield Police Department at 252-445-5122 or the Halifax County Communications Center at 252-583-2488.

All information received will be considered confidential. If seen, police urge the public to not approach them.

