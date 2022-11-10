2 armed robberies within 15 minutes of each other in Burien under investigation

The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two armed robberies that happened within 15 minutes of each other in Burien on Wednesday night.

The sheriff’s office said it appears that the same person or persons are responsible for both robberies.

According to the sheriff’s office, the first happened around 7:10 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 11600 block of Des Moines Memorial Drive. A Black woman brandished a gun before getting away in a dark-colored four-door sedan.

The woman was wearing a black puffy jacket and a pink face mask.

It is unknown if anyone was with her, the sheriff’s office said.

The second robbery happened at 7:22 p.m. at a Shell station in the 12600 block of Ambaum Boulevard Southwest. The sheriff’s office said the store was robbed by a Black woman with a gun, with the same clothing description as in the 7-Eleven robbery.

No one was injured in either incident, the sheriff’s office said.