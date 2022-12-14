2 armed robbers evade capture after robbing store in Gaston County

Two armed robbers evaded authorities after holding up a Family Dollar near Gastonia Friday, police said.

The Gaston County Police Department responded to the Family Dollar at about 4:15 p.m. on Davis Park Road after reports of an armed robbery.

The two robbers got some cash and drove away.

A deputy found the vehicle nearby, and the Gaston County police K-9 Unit tracked the two suspects.

Evidence was located while tracking but the suspects escaped.

Police identified both bank robbers.

One is Julio Angel Escalera Padilla of 769 Watkins Rd., Gastonia. There are outstanding warrants for Padilla and he is considered armed and dangerous.

The second alleged bank robber is between 35 and 45 years old.

He is between 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs between 230 and 250 pounds.

The public is urged to contact the Gaston County Police with any information related to this ongoing investigation.

