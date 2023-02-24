2 armed robbers steal Domino’s delivery driver’s car, cash in her pockets, Rome police say

Rome Police officers are searching for individuals who stole a Domino pizza delivery driver’s car at gunpoint.

Officers received reports of an armed robbery that occurred on Woodbine Avenue on Feb. 22 at 9:58 p.m., according to the police report obtained by Channel 2 Action News.

When officers arrived, they found a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver at the front door of the building.

The driver told the officer that she arrived at the address with a pizza and exited her vehicle when two armed suspects in black hoodies and face coverings approached her from the side of the building.

According to the report, when the individuals approached the victim, she told them the total for the pizza. The individuals told the driver “we don’t give a (expletive) about that” and demanded her keys and to empty her pockets.

The victim said she gave them her keys and $6 from her pockets. Police did not say if the individuals were the ones who ordered the pizza.

After they took the vehicle and money, the armed robbers entered her car and left the scene.

The report added that the victim’s car is a black 2013 Nissan Sentra with front end damage with the license plate CEH8273. The Domino’s delivery sign was removed and later found and returned to the store.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Rome Police Department or 911.

