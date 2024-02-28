2-armed robbery suspects arrested after brief car and foot chase, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two men were taken into custody Tuesday after reportedly being involved in two separate robberies that occurred in the Red Springs area, authorities said.

Shawn E. Byrd, 44, of St. Pauls and William A. Ford, 22, of Lumberton are being charged with two counts of felony conspiracy, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, larceny of a motor vehicle, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, discharging a weapon within an enclosure to incite fear, and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

Ford is also being charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and/or deliver a scheduled II controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The first robbery occurred on Milk Dairy Rd., and was reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at about 8:03 a.m. The second robbery occurred on Old Lowery Rd. and was reported to the department at about 8:25 a.m., deputies said.

As deputies were traveling on Lackey Street in Lumberton, they observed a silver Cadillac that matched the description of the vehicle used in the robberies.

The deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and a car chase ensued onto Roberts Avenue.

When the vehicle came to a stop, Byrd and Ford exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot near Roberts Avenue and Fayetteville Road in opposite directions, deputies said.

After a brief foot chase, Byrd was apprehended by investigators with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and Ford was taken into custody by Lumberton Police. Byrd and Ford are currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are likely, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

