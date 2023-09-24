2 armed robbery suspects flee Pittsburgh; arrested after police chase in Penn Hills

Two armed robbery suspects were taken into custody after leading police on a chase in Penn Hills.

Pittsburgh Police were called for reports of a man robbed at gunpoint at the 5900 block of Second Avenue in Hazelwood at around 6 p.m. on Friday.

SWAT units were called to Second Avenue after authorities were told the suspects in the robbery might have been barricaded in a house on the 5600 block of Second Avenue.

While trying to gain access to the house, Penn Hills Police told Pittsburgh Police that they had seen the car suspected to be involved in the robbery and began a pursuit.

During the chase, a Penn Hills Police officer crashed into a house. The officer was not seriously injured.

Officers chased the car until it rolled over on Verona Road and 3rd Street in Penn Hills.

Police say the victim was able to identify a man and a woman as the people who robbed them in Pittsburgh. They were both taken into custody.

The man and woman were taken to a hospital to be medically cleared before they are taken to Allegheny County Jail.

A gun was found at the crash scene and police are working to get a search warrant for the house on Second Avenue and the crashed vehicle.

