2 arraigned, 1 given $1M bond to charges related to shooting death of Springfield 15-year-old

Oct. 1—Two people arrested in connection to the murder investigation involving a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Springfield were arraigned Friday.

Travis Pearson, 19, pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and kidnapping — all felonies of the first degree, according to court records. He was given a $1 million bond and remains in the Clark County Jail.

Kamell Golden was shot Wednesday afternoon during a suspected robbery and died early Thursday of his injuries.

Springfield police arrested Pearson and two other juveniles, who have not been identified, Thursday related to the death of Golden.

One of the juveniles was also arraigned Friday afternoon on aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

"He has been charged, he has been arraigned. We're currently investigating and gathering more evidence and we're going to proceed going forward," said Juvenile Prosecutor Kadawni Scott.

Officers were dispatched around 4 p.m. on Wednesday to the 500 block of Scott Street for several shots being fired, according to an affidavit filed in the case. While responding to the scene, officers were notified that a victim, identified as Golden, arrived at Springfield Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Golden was taken by a private vehicle to SRMC and later by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition for treatment, but he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

A witness told police he and Golden were "conducting a marijuana sale" to a group of people at a vacant house on Scott Street when Pearson pulled a gun out and "placed it against his back as (Pearson) wrapped his free arm around the witnesses neck."

The witness said a second person pulled a gun on Kamell, who he said began to run towards the back of the house when gunfire began. The two then ran to a nearby car and drove to SRMC.

Another witness told police they were at their friend's house when they heard gunshots. A few seconds later, the witness said two juveniles ran inside and "began taking their clothes off in a hurry and talked about having blood on them," the affidavit stated.

Police later found that the two males matched the description of the suspects in the attempted robbery, which was a "planned robbery of the victim for marijuana and a firearm." The two, who were not identified, were arrested and charged with complicity to aggravated robbery. They are being held at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

On Thursday, officers checked several locations for Pearson and the juvenile but were unsuccessful until around 2 p.m. when they saw Pearson and the two juveniles inside a vehicle.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and a pursuit started, the affidavit stated. A short time later, a juvenile ran from the vehicle and threw a bag before being apprehended in the 200 block of Raffensperger Avenue. The bag was found and contained a HiPoint .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun, a HiPoint 9mm semi-automatic handgun with assorted ammunition and suspect drugs.

The three suspects were arrested and charged. Pearson and the juvenile who admitted to the crime were both charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and kidnapping. The driver of the vehicle, a juvenile who was not identified, was charged with several traffic violations related to the pursuit.