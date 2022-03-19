2 arraigned on murder, hate crime charges for Tracy shooting

San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber-Salazar speaks at a news conference on Friday.

Two people accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Stockton resident Justin Peoples were arraigned on murder charges Friday, with special circumstances alleging the shooting was a hate crime.

"Today is the day we fight for justice for Justin," Peoples' aunt, Berniece Bass, said after the arraignment.

Peoples was found shot in the upper body by Tracy Police Department officers inside a Chevron gas station shop at 3775 N. Tracy Blvd. about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Peoples died of his injuries about two hours later at San Joaquin General Hospital, police said.

More: 30-year-old Stockton man found fatally shot in Tracy; suspects arrested

Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, of Stockton and Christina Lyn Garner, 42 of Manteca were arrested in Stockton Wednesday morning. They were arraigned Friday at San Joaquin County Superior Court.

Tracy police Chief Sekou Millington, right, flanked by San Joaquin District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar speaks at a news conference Friday at the DA's office in downtown Stockton.

Police believe Jones, Garner and Peoples did not know each other, Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington said. Their interaction at the gas station appears to have been brief and the shooting unprovoked, he said.

Several of Jones' tattoos are associated with white supremacist beliefs, District Attorney Tori Verber-Salazar said.

A third defendant, Christopher Dimenco, was arrested and arraigned on accessory charges. All three were denied bail and are in custody, Verber-Salazar said.

Peoples was a Navy veteran and a graduate of Edison High School and San Joaquin Delta College, his family said.

Peoples had a 4.0 in college and smiled often, his father Maurice Peoples said. He said the two had been planning to go out to lunch the day after Justin's death.

Maurice Peoples speaks at a news conference Friday at the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office in downtown Stockton about his son's Justin death in Tracy on Tuesday.

"It's going to be a hard road ... it'll never be over," Peoples said.

"Today it's (Maurice's) child, tomorrow it might be mine, (then) it might be yours," Bass said. "Racism stops right here, with our own youth."

All three defendants were denied bail, Verber-Salazar said. They will return to court on April 4 for further arraignment, she said.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers business, housing, and land use. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: 2 charged with murder, hate crime following Tracy shooting death