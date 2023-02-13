2 arrested, 1 hospitalized after alleged assault with baseball bats, Colorado Springs police say

Feb. 12—Two men were arrested and an assault victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Saturday after an alleged assault involving baseball bats, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Juan Carlos Hernandez and Karel Lopez-Hurtado face felony charges in connection with the attack.

At about 5:30 p.m., police received a 911 call from a child who reported that someone was being attacked "by other parties who were armed with baseball bats" in the 2500 block of East Dale Street, officials said. When responding officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim and arrested one of the suspects. A second suspect drove off in a pickup truck.

An officer spotted the truck on Academy Boulevard and tried to stop it, but halted the pursuit when it began to pose a danger to other motorists, police said.

Officers later saw the truck on Murray Boulevard near Bijou Street and trapped it, forcing it off the road. The driver rammed police vehicles in an attempt to escape until officers fired pepper spray into his vehicle.

"After a few more minutes elapsed the suspect exited the truck and was taken into custody," officials said in a statement.

The victim's name and gender were not released.

