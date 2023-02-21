2 arrested, 1 injured in shooting

Feb. 21—Police say a domestic dispute led to a Kokomo man suffering a gunshot wound Monday night during an incident on the city's southeast side.

Two others have also been arrested for their alleged roles in the investigation, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Monday, per the release.

That's when officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Elk Drive in reference to the alleged dispute.

Prior to their arrival, officers were diverted to the area of Webster Street and Elk Drive, where the release indicates they located 38-year-old Cortney Browning.

Browning had reportedly been shot in his left arm, per the release, and officers had to apply a tourniquet to his arm to initially stop the bleeding.

Police state Browning was transported to a local hospital and later flown to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment.

He is listed in stable condition.

During the investigation, officers say they identified two possible suspects in the case — 26-year-old Kyla Browning and 23-year-old Alexias Birden — according to the release.

The release didn't state how the defendants knew each other, how they knew the alleged victim or what led to the shooting, but the women have since been arrested on multiple charges related to the Monday night incident.

Birden is facing charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony; and neglect of a dependent, also a Level 6 felony, for her alleged connection to the incident, per the release.

Kyla Browning is facing charges of domestic battery and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.

Police also noted that additional charges have been forwarded to the Howard County Prosecutor's Office for further review.

This is an open investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact KPD at 765-456-7017 or by submitting an anonymous tip through the department's "Kokomo PD" mobile app. You can also submit a tip by texting "TIPKPD" to 847411.