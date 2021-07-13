2 arrested, 1 injured in stabbing, shooting in Babbitt

Jul. 13—Two men were arrested after a woman was stabbed multiple times in Babbitt on Saturday night.

The Babbitt Police Department received a call around 7:45 p.m. Saturday that a woman had been stabbed. While responding to the scene, there was a report of a shooting in the same area, a news release said.

A 53-year-old Babbitt woman was found with multiple stab wounds. Treatment was provided by law enforcement and first responders at the scene before she was transported to Virginia Regional Medical Center. The woman was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police determined the stabbing and shooting were related and arrested a 29-year-old Grand Rapids man on first-degree assault and a 38-year-old Babbitt man on second-degree assault. No one was struck by gunfire during the incident, Babbitt Police Chief Mike McGregor said.

Both are lodged at the St. Louis County Jail in Virginia pending formal charges from the St Louis County Attorney's Office.

The Babbitt Police Department was assisted by the St Louis County Sheriff's Office as well as Ely, Gilbert, East Range and Eveleth police departments.