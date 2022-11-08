2 arrested, 1 wanted for helping suspect who shot Henry officer, another man escape

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people and are searching for a third they say helped a suspect avoid being arrested.

Deputies say Brentson Bernard Thomas shot a detention officer and another man several times at an apartment complex in McDonough last week.

The officer, who was not identified, was flown to the hospital in critical condition, but was listed as stable. The second man, who has also not been identified, died from his injuries.

Investigators say Lashonda Lay, Joseph Kimber and Dimarie Coulter have been actively helping Thomas since the shooting. Lay and Kimber have been arrested, but Coulter is still on the run.

Deputies are releasing surveillance video of Lay and Kimber walking in downtown Atlanta over the weekend.

Thomas is described as having two large tattoos of the New Orleans Saints on his neck.

He is also wanted on aggravated assault charges in Clayton County and Miami, according to the sheriff’s office.

Once captured, he will be charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of $20,000 for the arrest and indictment of Thomas.

Lay and Kimber’s charges have not been released.