2 arrested after 100 animals found in poor health in Tucson

Pima County deputies arrested two individuals in connection with an animal cruelty case that more than 100 animals, some domestic and others wild.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said on Friday they arrested 53-year-old Trista Tramposch and 53-year-old Anthony Nunez on animal cruelty charges.

On Aug. 24 at approximately 4:30 p.m., deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department were called to Anton and Mossman roads in Tucson on a report of animal neglect.

A witness told deputies that they had been asked to take a dog from the property due to its poor health. The Sheriff's Department said the dog was removed from the property and taken to a veterinary hospital for care. However, the dog was euthanized due to its extremely poor health and multiple infections.

According to the Sheriff's Department, the reporting party said there were other animals in bad condition on the property. On Wednesday, deputies served a search warrant and found multiple animals in very poor health.

In total, they found 128 chickens, three peacocks, three geese, three chicks, three dogs, one cat, one finch, 177 incubated eggs and three dead chickens. The Pima Animal Care Center assisted with the animals.

The Sheriff's Department said additional criminal charges may be added as the investigation continues.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 arrested in animal cruelty case in Tucson