2 arrested after $11K in over-the-counter medicine stolen from Los Gatos CVS

(KRON) — Two suspects were arrested in connection to a grand theft on Thursday afternoon at a CVS Pharmacy in Los Gatos, the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department said in a social media post. Police said approximately $11,000 worth of over-the-counter pharmacy items were stolen from the CVS on Blossom Hill Road.

Officers spotted the two suspects as they attempted to drive out of town, police said. Police initiated a traffic stop, which led to the subsequent arrests. Police added that the two suspects are also associated with other thefts in San Jose.

Photos of the items recovered by police can be viewed above.

The two suspects were not identified by police.

Last week, Los Gatos police halted an attempted theft at a Lululemon store at N Santa Cruz Avenue. The suspects attempted to steal around $4,000 worth of items.

The Lululemon is located approximately two miles away from the CVS.

