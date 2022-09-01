2 arrested after 18-year-old girl fatally shot in south Phoenix home

Phoenix police said Frida Valdez, 18, was inside her home when a person entered and fatally shot her.

Phoenix police identified the woman found dead Wednesday morning near Central and Sunland avenues and have arrested two men in connection to the case.

Frida Valdez, 18, was inside her home when a person entered and fatally shot her around 5 a.m., according to Sgt. Vincent Cole, a spokesperson with Phoenix police. It is unclear whether Valdez was by herself in the home.

Later Wednesday, Cole said officers responded to a call for a welfare check in the area and found Valdez. He didn't release information on who made the call.

Officers arrested Leon Valencia Verdugo, 18, on suspicion of first-degree murder and Jesus Barrera, 22, on suspicion of misconduct involving weapons. Police said they developed probable cause to arrest both in connection to the homicide, according to a Thursday news release, but did not provide details.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151. Those who wish to report anonymously can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Frida Valdez, 18, fatally shot in her south Phoenix home