2 arrested after $2,000 theft from Columbia Catholic church

Bristow Marchant
·1 min read
Two people have been arrested for the theft of a set of candlesticks from a Columbia church.

Deborah Leslie, 55, and Gary Nichols, 57, have been charged with criminal conspiracy and grand larceny, after Columbia police reviewed surveillance footage of a couple stealing items out of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Devine Street.

The duo were arrested this week, but the candlesticks, valued at $2,100, have not been recovered.

Leslie and Nichols were located in Lexington County with the assistance of Lexington County sheriff’s deputies. Police say the pair were caught on video outside the church on March 18, which lead to some caustic comments online after the church publicized the theft on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

