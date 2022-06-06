2 arrested, 2 on the loose after carjacking in North Bend

2 arrested, 2 on the loose after carjacking in North Bend
KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

The King County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men and a stolen car involved in a carjacking Sunday in North Bend, Snoqualmie police announced Sunday.

According to the Snoqualmie Police Department, the car was stolen from the 50500 block of Homestead Valley Road. The stolen car is a blue 2022 Subaru Forester with Carter Subaru dealer plates.

Four men were involved in the carjacking. Two are in custody and two are still on the loose, police said.

The suspects are described as four “Black male adults.”

The driver of the car was hit in the head with a flashlight and then pulled from her car, police said.

According to police, the two men who are still on the loose dumped the car at a McDonald’s located at 735 Southwest Mount Si Blvd. in North Bend.

The men left the area of Bendigo Boulevard South and Southwest Mount Si Boulevard in a tan/gray vehicle, according to police.

